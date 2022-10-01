MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.35–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.16 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $3.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,699,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.84. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $188.17 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total transaction of $4,258,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,070,086.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total value of $4,258,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at $50,070,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,160 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,095. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in MongoDB by 23.2% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,626,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at about $24,708,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in MongoDB by 2,441.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after acquiring an additional 36,933 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
