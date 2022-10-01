MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.35–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.16 EPS.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $3.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,699,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.84. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $188.17 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at MongoDB

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MongoDB to $430.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $382.26.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total transaction of $4,258,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,070,086.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total value of $4,258,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at $50,070,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,160 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,095. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in MongoDB by 23.2% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,626,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at about $24,708,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in MongoDB by 2,441.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after acquiring an additional 36,933 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.