Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stake Cut by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA reduced its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up 4.9% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moody’s Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.33.

NYSE:MCO opened at $243.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.82. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $242.70 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.