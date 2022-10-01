Moola Reaches Market Cap of $710,295.88 (AXPR)

Moola (AXPR) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Moola has a total market capitalization of $710,295.88 and approximately $6,588.00 worth of Moola was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moola has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Moola coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,345.76 or 0.99998715 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00065145 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010338 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00065617 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00082932 BTC.

Moola Profile

AXPR is a coin. Moola’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The Reddit community for Moola is https://reddit.com/r/aXpire. Moola’s official Twitter account is @mlatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moola Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moola directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moola should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moola using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

