Moon Rabbit (AAA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Moon Rabbit (AAA) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. Moon Rabbit has a market capitalization of $472,484.00 and $311,847.00 worth of Moon Rabbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moon Rabbit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Moon Rabbit has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Moon Rabbit

Moon Rabbit’s launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Moon Rabbit’s total supply is 44,444,444,444 coins. Moon Rabbit’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moon Rabbit’s official website is moonrabbit.com.

Buying and Selling Moon Rabbit

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Rabbit is a vertically integrated crypto-meritocratic techno-conglomerate — 安居財閥 (AngoZaibatsu) — constituting a system of systems (Jurisdictions) with the overarching mission of seeking to discover the secret to eternal life — whether biologically or digitally.Telegram”

