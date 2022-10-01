Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $65,581.10 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total transaction of $65,581.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,242,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Morningstar Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ MORN opened at $212.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.62. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.48 and a 12 month high of $350.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on MORN. Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
