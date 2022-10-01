Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Buys 2,207 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Generac makes up approximately 2.1% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.20% of Generac worth $27,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.2% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 59.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.3% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.00.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $178.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.11 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.99.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

