Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Decreases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in 3M were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.70. 3M has a 12 month low of $110.39 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.