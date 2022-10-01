Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX opened at $81.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.93.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

