Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $15.08 Million Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,125 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $15,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 21.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of ZD opened at $68.48 on Friday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $143.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ziff Davis

In other news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

