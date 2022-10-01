Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $70.65 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 5.4% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Danaher were worth $70,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 916.7% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,736,000 after buying an additional 1,053,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after buying an additional 1,044,650 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,596,000 after buying an additional 994,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $258.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.14 and its 200-day moving average is $269.83. The stock has a market cap of $187.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.68.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

