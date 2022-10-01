Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Short Interest Update

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the August 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Investec raised Mr Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRPLY traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,226. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. Mr Price Group has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Apparel, Home, Telecoms, and Financial Services. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and décor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

