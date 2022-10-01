Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Short Interest Up 49.9% in September

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,700 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the August 31st total of 189,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 118.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

Shares of Mullen Group stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $10.28. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

