Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Murphy Oil worth $10,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE MUR opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $45.79.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.51. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

