My DeFi Pet 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.66 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 1st. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $8.85 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $0.0885 or 0.00000460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004614 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00046041 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000592 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $312.46 or 0.01623332 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00034682 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a coin. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

