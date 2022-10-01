Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.81

Shares of Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 37014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Nanalysis Scientific Stock Up 7.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$80.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

About Nanalysis Scientific

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through three segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate.

