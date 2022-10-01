Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nascent Biotech stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,513. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23. Nascent Biotech has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.45.
Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Nascent Biotech Company Profile
Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.
