Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Short Interest Down 25.5% in September

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the August 31st total of 23,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Nathan's Famous Stock Performance

NATH stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,322. The firm has a market cap of $259.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.21. Nathan’s Famous has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.65.

Nathan's Famous Dividend Announcement

Nathan’s Famous ( NASDAQ:NATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.72 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.45%.

Institutional Trading of Nathan's Famous

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 362.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,893 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nathan's Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.



