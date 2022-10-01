National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Update

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of National Australia Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st.

OTCMKTS:NABZY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 500,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,012. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. National Australia Bank has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

