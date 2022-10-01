Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 32,048 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 13,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Naturgy Energy Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70.

Naturgy Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0442 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 3.18%.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

