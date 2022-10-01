NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.79

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 85212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.00.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.20.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. NatWest Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.23%.

Institutional Trading of NatWest Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,532,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after acquiring an additional 295,503 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in NatWest Group by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

