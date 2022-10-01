Navcoin (NAV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.38 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $3.38 million and $1,306.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004914 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00018726 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00014910 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,539,094 coins. The official website for Navcoin is navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

