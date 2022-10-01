Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) versus Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Head to Head Comparison

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Neuronetics and Aethlon Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuronetics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Aethlon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neuronetics presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 230.19%. Aethlon Medical has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 587.29%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Neuronetics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics -62.44% -46.12% -27.58% Aethlon Medical -3,542.86% -59.57% -54.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neuronetics and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Neuronetics and Aethlon Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics $55.31 million 1.55 -$31.19 million ($1.40) -2.27 Aethlon Medical $290,000.00 33.39 -$10.42 million ($0.73) -0.80

Aethlon Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neuronetics. Neuronetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aethlon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.6% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Neuronetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Neuronetics has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Neuronetics beats Aethlon Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrists. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hillman Cancer Center for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

