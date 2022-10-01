Neutron Hits Market Capitalization of $45,275.93 (NTRN)

Neutron (NTRN) traded 48.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $45,275.93 and approximately $26.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neutron has traded 46.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00067295 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neutron Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward..online.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

