New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.46.

NYSE FIS opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.54 and a 12 month high of $126.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

