New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,748,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,607,000 after buying an additional 101,381 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.61 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.57.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.