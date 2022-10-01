New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $70.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.27 and its 200 day moving average is $83.30.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

