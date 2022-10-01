New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.59 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,458 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $386,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

NYSE:EOG opened at $111.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.33.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

