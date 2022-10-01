New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after buying an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $216.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.68. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.83%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.