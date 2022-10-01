New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,500 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,355,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,768,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.54.

Shares of MPC opened at $99.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.33. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.