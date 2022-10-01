New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 500 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 243.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $181.14 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.16 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.82.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

