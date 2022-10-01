New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 194,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,031,000 after purchasing an additional 79,449 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 246,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,396,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE EL opened at $215.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $215.85 and a one year high of $374.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on EL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.39.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

