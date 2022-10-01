News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the August 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of News by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,042,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,541,000 after acquiring an additional 210,486 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of News by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,452,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,335,000 after acquiring an additional 223,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,056,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,413,000 after acquiring an additional 97,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.11. 3,899,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96. News has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $25.86.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that News will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of News to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

