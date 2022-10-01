News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.88

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 77385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of News to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get News alerts:

News Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.29.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Insider Transactions at News

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of News

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in News by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in News by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,531,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in News by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,074,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in News by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 418,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Company Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.