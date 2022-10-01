NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Short Interest Down 21.6% in September

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,100 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 774,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NextCure Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,786. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $76.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.08. NextCure has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18.
NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextCure will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextCure
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on NextCure from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.
NextCure Company Profile
NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
Featured Stories
