NiiFi Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2,133.00 (NIIFI)

NiiFi (NIIFI) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. One NiiFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. NiiFi has a market cap of $2,133.00 and $20,501.00 worth of NiiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NiiFi has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NiiFi Profile

NiiFi launched on June 1st, 2021. NiiFi’s total supply is 888,889 coins. NiiFi’s official Twitter account is @NiiFiDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NiiFi is www.niifi.com.

NiiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NiiFi is an ecosystem of DeFi solutions targeting mass adoption. The first version of the platform consists of a swapping and lending tool, which are needed to meet the requirements for the first commercial use cases targeting Gaming and Finance.The NIIFI token will ensure a fully decentralised model of governance. All stakeholders will have a stake in guiding the protocol’s development process by voting mechanisms. Therefore the token is a governance token for the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NiiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NiiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NiiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

