NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Increased by Lynch Asset Management Inc.

Lynch Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,100 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 5.0% of Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 12.8 %

NYSE:NKE traded down $12.21 on Friday, reaching $83.12. 48,176,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,626,643. The company has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.65.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.19.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.