NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01, RTT News reports. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $12.21 on Friday, reaching $83.12. 48,176,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,626,643. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.06 and a 200-day moving average of $114.58. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.19.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

