Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in September

Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ninety One Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NINTF opened at 2.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 2.48. Ninety One Group has a 52-week low of 2.35 and a 52-week high of 3.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Ninety One Group in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Ninety One Group

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

