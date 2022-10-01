Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,800 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 330,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 409.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS:NFPDF remained flat at $75.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $63.09 and a 52-week high of $75.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day moving average of $71.00.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods and Beverages, Confectionery, The Americas, China, Asia, EMEA, and Domestic Others segments.

