Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down to $14.00

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $13.30. Noah shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 107 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.94.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a market cap of $794.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 32.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Noah by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 205.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 141.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Noah by 391.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Noah by 25.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

