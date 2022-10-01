Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 3,800.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of 3,300.00.

Nomura Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of NMEHF stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34. Nomura Real Estate has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $25.58.

About Nomura Real Estate

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, hotels, and other properties; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; and offers consignment services for planning and management for commercial facilities.

