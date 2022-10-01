Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 3,800.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of 3,300.00.
Nomura Real Estate Stock Performance
Shares of NMEHF stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34. Nomura Real Estate has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $25.58.
About Nomura Real Estate
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomura Real Estate (NMEHF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.