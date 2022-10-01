Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $79,098.00

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market capitalization of $79,098.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00004095 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn’s launch date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY.”

