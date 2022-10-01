Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Update

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,200 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the August 31st total of 2,228,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nongfu Spring Stock Performance
Nongfu Spring stock remained flat at $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nongfu Spring has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57.
Nongfu Spring Company Profile
