Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Holdings Raised by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Nordson makes up 2.5% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.29% of Nordson worth $33,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Nordson by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,201,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nordson by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDSN opened at $212.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDSN. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.20.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

