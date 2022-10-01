Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Raised to $516.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $455.00 to $516.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $504.27.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $470.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $345.90 and a 12-month high of $515.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.74.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

