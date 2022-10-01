Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $71.00

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.87), with a volume of 768885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.86 ($0.98).

Novacyt Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of £48.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 100.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 145.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Novacyt

In related news, insider James Wakefield bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £8,190 ($9,896.09).

About Novacyt

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, contract design, and commercialization of diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International.

