Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $99.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $225.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.64 and a 200-day moving average of $109.08. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

