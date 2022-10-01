Novus Capital (OTCMKTS:NOVSU) Trading 9.3% Higher

Novus Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:NOVSU – Get Rating) traded up 9.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.81 and last traded at $35.75. 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.
Novus Capital Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novus Capital (NOVSU)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Novus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.