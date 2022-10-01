Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.30-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:NUE traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.99. 2,251,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,702. Nucor has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.70. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.78.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nucor by 97.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,998,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nucor by 26.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,302,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,946,000 after acquiring an additional 272,987 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Nucor by 55.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 500,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,411,000 after acquiring an additional 177,703 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,471,000 after acquiring an additional 176,738 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 13.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,537,000 after acquiring an additional 109,529 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

