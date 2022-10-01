Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 24,593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 168,592 shares.The stock last traded at $19.54 and had previously closed at $19.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56.

Insider Activity at Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 16,800 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $295,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 13,151 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $241,452.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149,447 shares in the company, valued at $39,463,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 16,800 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $295,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,737 shares of company stock worth $746,307 over the last quarter. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nuvalent by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,745,000 after purchasing an additional 877,835 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its position in Nuvalent by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,338,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,590,000 after purchasing an additional 423,779 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nuvalent by 9,445.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 387,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nuvalent by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 291,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,523,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvalent

(Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.